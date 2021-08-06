Founder of Bricklin Cars meets with enthusiasts in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - ”It’s exciting because these cars are so different,” said Bricklin car owner, Coy Hudnall.

If you’ve never heard of a Bricklin car, when you see one--there’s no way you could miss it. Only 3,000 Bricklin Cars were made in the mid 70′s, between 1974 and 1975.

Today it’s estimated around 1,500 have survived.

Founder Malcolm Bricklin was in Bowling Green on Friday where he spoke about his car the Bricklin SV-1 that still has a cult following.

Malcolm says the future, “is electric. I sat with my people and I said electric, what is it that we can do, that is different than what everybody else is doing?”

“One of the keys that you hear when you hear electric is lost weight, lose weight, lose weight, make everything lighter. So I said hey, if I make a hemp body, have material 10 times stronger than steel and light and inexpensive I can grow it. It’s legal now to have hemp,” said Bricklin.

From its sleek body to its gullwing doors, the Bricklin car is still finding new enthusiasts over 45 years later.

“We drove to Tennessee and bought the thing a day after I saw my first Bricklin. And of course, then you never imagined that 1975, mine is a 75, car would have such a following,” said Hudnall.

Malcolm says founding the Bricklin car still motivates him to this very day.

“It’s like seeing your kids. I see them on the road and I smile. More important than the car, I see what it does with the people who own the car. And they’re all nice people, the kind of people I want to be around. It’s an interesting world. I’m gonna keep on doing it until I die. And it’s going to keep me young until I die,” said Bricklin.

