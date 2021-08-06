Advertisement

Flags to be at half-staff to honor W. Va. soldier killed in Korean War

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice has ordered U.S. and West Virginia flags on state-owned facilities flown at half-staff Friday in honor of a West Virginia soldier killed in the Korean War.

Memorial services will be held Friday for Army Cpl. Pete W. Conley of Chapmanville in Logan County.

His remains were identified last year, and news outlets report they were returned to West Virginia this week.

The 19-year-old Conley’s unit was attacked in North Korea and he was reported missing in action on Dec. 12, 1950.

Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. Conley will be buried in Pecks Hill, West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov, Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We must win our war against COVID-19′: Gov. Beshear announces more hospital systems requiring vaccines for employees
ARH to require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees, what happens if they do not get vaccinated?
Science Hill Fire, Eubank Fire, Somerset Pulaski EMS, Pulaski Co Sheriffs Office, Ky KVE, Ky...
Commercial driver dies in rollover truck accident
agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
WYMT’s Brandon Robinson shares health update
‘It’s time to do it again’ : WYMT’s Brandon Robinson battles new health scare

Latest News

Ride With a Pal is back in Prestonsburg this weekend and families are working to make this...
Prestonsburg group considers sensory overload for upcoming car show
Frontier Behavioral Health has more than 300 backpacks to give to children who need school...
‘We’re the foundation of a fresh start’: Mental health and addiction clinic helps less fortunate children through backpack program
Warm Weekend Ahead, A Few Storm Chances
HCTC giving former students a second chance at college
‘A step forward in the right direction’ : HCTC now requiring face masks on campus