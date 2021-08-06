DQ Pigskin Preview: Clay County Tigers

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County comes into the 2021 season looking for their first playoff win since 2010.

“I think this year we can build off our passing game and this year we’ll have a really strong running game too to equalize our offense out,” said senior running back, Adam Collins.

Last season the Tigers finished 4-3, missing the playoff cut, but are hoping to make a playoff run in 2021.

“We’re tickled to death to be back and to have that sense of normalcy that we didn’t have last year. This time last year it was still kind of up in the air. We really didn’t know if we were going to get to play or what we were actually going to be able to do, so this is a huge benefit for our kids,” added head coach Mike Sizemore.

The Tigers kick off the 2021 season against Knox Central on the road.

