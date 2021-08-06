Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Preview: Clay County Tigers

By Camille Gear
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County comes into the 2021 season looking for their first playoff win since 2010.

“I think this year we can build off our passing game and this year we’ll have a really strong running game too to equalize our offense out,” said senior running back, Adam Collins.

Last season the Tigers finished 4-3, missing the playoff cut, but are hoping to make a playoff run in 2021.

“We’re tickled to death to be back and to have that sense of normalcy that we didn’t have last year. This time last year it was still kind of up in the air. We really didn’t know if we were going to get to play or what we were actually going to be able to do, so this is a huge benefit for our kids,” added head coach Mike Sizemore.

The Tigers kick off the 2021 season against Knox Central on the road.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov, Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We must win our war against COVID-19′: Gov. Beshear announces more hospital systems requiring vaccines for employees
ARH to require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees, what happens if they do not get vaccinated?
Science Hill Fire, Eubank Fire, Somerset Pulaski EMS, Pulaski Co Sheriffs Office, Ky KVE, Ky...
Commercial driver dies in rollover truck accident
agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
WYMT’s Brandon Robinson shares health update
‘It’s time to do it again’ : WYMT’s Brandon Robinson battles new health scare

Latest News

VIDEO: Mark Stoops' 2018 Media Day news conference
Stoops: Kentucky high school football is “best I’ve ever seen it”
Jalen Duren
Jalen Duren commits to Memphis over Kentucky and others
Kaiya Sheron starts first UK season in deep QB corps
wymt
UK Football kicks off fall camp