DQ Pigskin Preview: Pineville Mountain Lions

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Led by a new coach and experienced senior core, the Pineville Mountain Lions are hungry for another winning season.

The Mountain Lions finished 5-3 last season, falling short to Williamsburg in the district finals.

“We’re really looking to push for a district championship this year, get past Williamsburg,” said senior running back Noah Caldwell. Caldwell is one of twelve seniors on the squad ready to serve as leaders for an otherwise young team.

Head coach Jason Chappell enters his first season at the helm, inheriting a group eager to learn.

“This group that I’ve got has won a lot of games and they believe they can win and feel like they’ve got good players and so for me that’s a really neat deal to walk in to” said Coach Chappell.

The Mountain Lions start their season on the road at Phelps on August 20.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 @ Phelps Aug. 28 Fairview Sep. 3 @ Paris Sep. 10 @ McCreary Central Sep. 17 Berea Oct. 1 @ Jackson County Oct. 8 Lynn Camp Oct. 15 @ Williamsburg Oct. 22 Harlan Oct. 29 Middlesboro

