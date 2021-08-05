Wayne County Schools offering virtual school; encouraging in-person learning

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - School begins Aug. 19 at Wayne County Schools, and as that day approaches, more parents are signing their children up for virtual learning.

“We’ve started to hear the conversation come up again that folks just aren’t comfortable,” said Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander.

Wayne County Schools offered limited virtual options in previous years, but last year the pandemic forced the schools to offer full-time virtual options. Alexander says at one point about 2,700 students were enrolled.

“We had close to 30% of our students were on virtual school. It was significant,” he said.

This year, they are offering full-time virtual learning once again for grades three through 12, but there will be changes as Alexander says learning suffered without live instruction.

“They are just not as effective as in-person instruction and students can succeed in those options, but I think by and large what you see is that students struggle more in those settings than they do succeed,“ Alexander said.

There are requirements for virtual school this year:

Daily access to internet Strict attendance Live instruction each day Maintaining a GPA of at least 2.0

“That’s going to be essential for any success. Our assessment data is embargoed, so I really can’t go into that information, but there was a significant impact last year,” Alexander said.

The school is hiring teachers who will teach additional online courses so the students will be taught by Wayne County teachers. It will not be through an online charter school.

“We can also keep a closer eye on the instruction that’s going on and keep a closer eye on their progress if we do it in house,” said Alexander.

For parent Whitney Chinn, she says she feels her four children fell behind last year during remote learning.

“We did the best that we could at home, but I don’t feel like it’s the same as being in school,” Chinn said. “I think there needs to be a lot more meetings where they can see each other not just behind a screen.”

Alexander said he wants parents to have an option, but is encouraging parents to send their children to in-person instruction and use virtual school only if it is necessary.

“That’s going to be essential for any success. Our assessment data is embargoed, so I really can’t go into that information, but there was a significant impact last year,” he said.

Chinn said she worries for her children’s safety in school and will probably have them wear masks, but she believes their need for in-person learning outweighs her concerns about their safety.

“You can’t live everyday just worrying in fear that something is going to happen. You just kinda have to go day-by-day and follow the guidelines and hope that they stay safe,” she said.

To register for Wayne County Schools virtual option, click here.

You will be denied if you do not have daily internet access.

So far, 63 kids are registered, but Alexander said that number is growing as school is just two weeks away.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.