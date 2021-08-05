Advertisement

Watch: Governor Beshear holds Team Kentucky news conference

(Office of the Governor/KET)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear and other state leaders are holding their weekly Team Kentucky news conference.

You can watch it below:

The Governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the commonwealth, the delta variant and vaccinations against COVID-19.

