Wallins Man arrested for U-Haul catalytic converter theft

(Gillian Trudeau)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WALLINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Sheriff’s Office Deputies received a complaint Thursday from U-Haul in reference to a truck that was rented from Barbourville several weeks ago and not returned.

They had received information that the truck was located at a home in Wallins. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the Catalytic Converter had been removed and there was additional damage.

26-year-old Tyler Riley was charged with theft and taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

