Tax free weekend coming up in Virginia

For 72 hours, the state will hold its Sales Tax Free Weekend from 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 6 through the night of Aug. 8.(Live 5/File)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TRI-CITIES, Va. (WJHL) – Back to school for students this fall also means it’s time for back-to-school shopping. With tax-free weekend taking place from August 6th-8th in the state of Virginia, it’s the perfect time to check items off your child’s list.

Deals are available on both traditional supplies and those we saw implemented during the pandemic, such as Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer and Kleenex.

In Virginia, qualified items that fall into the tax-free category include $20 or less per qualified supplies, those are your basics like pencils, pens, papers and notebooks, as well as $100 or less per item when it comes to clothing and footwear.

“Protective equipment,” such as face shields and masks, do not qualify for the tax-free exemption this weekend, according to the Virginia Tax website.

With the pandemic still present, online shopping is here to stay and acts as another option of checking items off your back-to-school list while still taking advantage of tax-free deals.

With children returning to in-person classes, having the right supplies on the first day is a step in the right direction, especially for those elementary-aged children.

Virginians have three full days of shopping. The holiday officially ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 8th.

