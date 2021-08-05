Stray showers possible to end the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures begin to warm as we approach the weekend with only a small chance of stray showers.

Today through Friday

We see a mix of sunshine and clouds today as high temperatures begin to warm back into the mid-80s. A few stray showers will be possible by the afternoon and evening.

Into tonight, clouds will begin to increase across the mountains with low temperatures falling into the mid-60s. A stray shower can not be ruled out especially during the early evening hours.

We wake up to mostly cloudy skies on Friday, and those clouds stick around through the afternoon hours. A few stray showers are possible with high temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

The Weekend

Rain chances increase by Saturday. We remain under mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers developing during the afternoon. Again, high temperatures top out in the mid-80s.

On Sunday, rain chances go down and temperatures go up. A mix of sun and clouds could give way to a stray shower or two, but most of us remain dry. High temperatures soar into the upper-80s and lower-90s.

Next Week

The heat sticks around into next week.

High temperatures hover in the lower-90s with a small chance of an afternoon shower on Monday.

Scattered showers will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, but highs still reach into the lower-90s.

