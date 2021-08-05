Advertisement

Police in Jackson County searching for missing woman

Christinia Barnett was last seen August 4 at 2 p.m. driving a White/pear Kia Rio
Christinia Barnett was last seen August 4 at 2 p.m. driving a White/pear Kia Rio(Jackson County Emergency Department)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Jackson County Emergency Management crew members posted on their Facebook requesting help from the community in finding Christinia Barnett.

The post reads that she was last seen Wednesday afternoon in a white/pearl colored Kia Optima in McKee around 2 p.m. The car plate number is: 323-ZZT and believed to be heading to either Wolfe County, Menifee County, or possibly Hazard.

She was last seen wearing a dark shirt with white writing that said Hatfield-McCoy on it dark blue shorts, wearing glasses, earrings, and a necklace. She also has a rose tattoo on her right forearm with names in the tattoo.

The post goes on to say she is 5′3″ and weighs approximately 165 pounds. She has black, white, and gray hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or the vehicle please call Jackson County Emergency Management at 606-493-8443 or Jackson County Dispatch at 606-287-9979.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT’s Brandon Robinson shares health update
‘It’s time to do it again’ : WYMT’s Brandon Robinson battles new health scare
Hazard ARH
Appalachian Regional Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Police release graphic details of murder of Richmond couple
Governor Beshear announces highest single-day COVID-19 case count since February
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Community Trust Bancorp CEO set to retire
Kevin Bennett shows off his 2020 yearbook from the first year he homeschooled.
Virginia sees substantial increase in homeschooling families during the pandemic
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
For 72 hours, the state will hold its Sales Tax Free Weekend from 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 6 through...
Tax free weekend coming up in Virginia