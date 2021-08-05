Police in Jackson County searching for missing woman

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Jackson County Emergency Management crew members posted on their Facebook requesting help from the community in finding Christinia Barnett.

The post reads that she was last seen Wednesday afternoon in a white/pearl colored Kia Optima in McKee around 2 p.m. The car plate number is: 323-ZZT and believed to be heading to either Wolfe County, Menifee County, or possibly Hazard.

She was last seen wearing a dark shirt with white writing that said Hatfield-McCoy on it dark blue shorts, wearing glasses, earrings, and a necklace. She also has a rose tattoo on her right forearm with names in the tattoo.

The post goes on to say she is 5′3″ and weighs approximately 165 pounds. She has black, white, and gray hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or the vehicle please call Jackson County Emergency Management at 606-493-8443 or Jackson County Dispatch at 606-287-9979.

