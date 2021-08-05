Advertisement

Police catch man who stole Jenkins police cruiser

Credit: Whitesburg Police
Credit: Whitesburg Police(Whitesburg Police)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - You may remember when you told you about Steven Tackett who police say stole a Jenkins police cruiser in late May.

Police later found the stolen cruiser undamaged.

Whitesburg police say Tackett was caught on Thursday with help from multiple agencies like the U.S. Marshals and Kentucky State Police.

You can read more below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT’s Brandon Robinson shares health update
‘It’s time to do it again’ : WYMT’s Brandon Robinson battles new health scare
Hazard ARH
Appalachian Regional Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Police release graphic details of murder of Richmond couple
Governor Beshear announces highest single-day COVID-19 case count since February
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

The UK Solar Car team is continuing their competition this week while participating in the...
UK Solar Car Team traveling over 900 miles in national competition
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces more than 2,200 cases of COVID-19
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
Colleagues, friends say fallen Jefferson County deputy was a selfless, community servant
Wallins Man arrested for U-Haul catalytic converter theft