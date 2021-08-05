Pikeville Medical Center, Baptist Health to require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center, PMC, is now joining the movement to require all employees to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pikeville Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer, Donovan Blackburn, announced the decision in Frankfort Thursday afternoon during Gov. Andy Beshear’s Team Kentucky Update.

“This step is necessary if we’re going to win the fight,” said Blackburn.

Just a month ago, PMC staff only saw 3 patients with COVID-19, with only 1 in the intensive care unit, ICU. Blackburn went on to share that as of Thursday morning, the hospital now holds 43 patients battling COVID-19, with a third of them fighting for their lives in the ICU.

“They’re on ECMO, their on vents, and if you look at the age group we are seeing much younger patients. Those in the ICU, we have folks in their 20′s, fighting for their life today on vents” said Blackburn.

Blackburn went on to share that there are now teenagers in the ICU battling COVID-19.

Baptist Health officials announced they will also require all employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 31.

This covers the nine hospitals in the Baptist Health system.

Employees who cannot receive a vaccine for medical reasons (as defined by the CDC) or religious reasons need to apply for an exemption by Aug. 30. Those employees will undergo periodic COVID-19 testing.

“The rate of positive COVID-19 cases in our area is increasing every day,” said Anthony Powers, Baptist Health Corbin President. “COVID-19 and the delta variant are very serious illnesses, and their effects are being felt by staff hospital-wide. As hospitalizations have continued to rise, our staff are working tirelessly to provide superior care to our patients in this community. Our doctors, nurses and clinical staff go above and beyond to meet the needs of our patients every day. I am so proud of their unrelenting efforts in fighting this virus by not only the quality care that they provide, but also by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine for their own health and for the benefit of others as well.”

The vaccine is also required for students, contractors and independent licensed healthcare providers, or any other person performing services at any Baptist Health campus.

Employees who start after Sept. 13 or later will receive their first dose within one week of hire, a news release said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.