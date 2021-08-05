Pikeville first responders on the run this weekend

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cuffs and Hoses 5K is on the books for this weekend as Pikeville’s first responders hit the streets to run it out and raise a little money.

The annual race, which places firefighters and officers in a friendly competition, invites the public to join in, all in an effort to raise money for the Community Outreach Program.

“You’re being able to help support kids have had a good Christmas, or a Christmas at all,” said PPD Lt. Chad Branham. “This time of year, I’m sure all of the parents are stressing right now, just like me, about buying all the school supplies. It’s a big long list of stuff to get, and we help a lot of that stuff for all the county schools.”

Proceeds from the race are used to purchase the toys and school supplies used in the city’s giveaways, which Branham said is only possible because of a giving community.

Registration is open now. The 5K and virtual race are each $25, while the 10K is $35. The event kicks off at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 7th.

Those who register are also placed in the raffle for a new kayak donated by Walmart.

