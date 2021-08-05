Advertisement

‘It’s unfathomable:’ Community grieves together at service held for beloved Richmond couple

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Richmond community is grieving two lives tragically lost Tuesday.

Chris and Gracie Hager were staples in the community. They were killed in a shooting outside an apartment complex they owned on Keystone Drive.

The Hagers were as important to Eastside Community Church as they were to the community.

“When we first moved to Richmond, that was two of our first friends,” Mendi Goble said.

Their congregation is hurting as they process the senseless loss. Wednesday night they leaned on each other and their faith to grieve.

“A shock… A lot of misplaced emotions. People don’t know what to do. People are angry, upset, searching for answers,” Pastor Virgil Grant said.

Pastor Grant says the Hagers were very active at the church, taking countless mission trips to Guatemala, and always working to give back.

“They were always all-in, in everything they did. That was their lifestyle. You couldn’t really mention Chris without mentioning Gracie. They did life together,” Pastor Grant said.

Longtime friends Jerry and Mendi Goble spoke during a service remembering the Gagers and other tragedies the community has faced recently. They say their faith is what is guiding them through this dark time.

“It’s unfathomable. You really just have two words, and this is what God has given me through this. ‘Only God.’ You can’t get through things like this without God,” Mendi said.

It’s a friendship and a bond that Mendi and Jerry say they will hold tight in their hearts, as they, along with Chris and Gracie’s family, mourn lives taken far too soon.

“They were amazing, amazing people. They loved hard and they loved big. And I’m just so glad that I got to be part of their life,” Mendi said.

At last check, Thomas Birl, the man charged in their shooting death, has not yet been booked into jail.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazard ARH
Appalachian Regional Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff
WYMT’s Brandon Robinson shares health update
‘It’s time to do it again’ : WYMT’s Brandon Robinson battles new health scare
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Police release graphic details of murder of Richmond couple
Governor Beshear announces highest single-day COVID-19 case count since February
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

For 72 hours, the state will hold its Sales Tax Free Weekend from 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 6 through...
Tax free weekend coming up in Virginia
Chancellor: UVA Wise to implement indoor mask policy starting August 6
The streets of downtown Pikeville will be the seen of the annual Cuffs and Hoses 5k in August.
Pikeville first responders on the run this weekend
The state of West Virginia will go to trial against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, Teva...
State of W.Va. going to trial against J&J, other drugmakers in April
Cuffs and Hoses preview - 11 p.m.
Cuffs and Hoses preview - 11 p.m.