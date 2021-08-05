Advertisement

Hundreds of Madison County kids to receive new shoes for new school year

Thursday, officials are bagging up 250 pairs of shoes that will be given out to students...
Thursday, officials are bagging up 250 pairs of shoes that will be given out to students throughout the school year in Berea and Madison County.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers took some time to bag up pairs of sneakers that will go to students in need this year.

It’s part of the outreach mission by Samaritan’s Feet.

Officials say that usually this kind of thing is done with a basin of water in the middle and officials washing the feet of the kids in need, but, because of the pandemic, they’ve had to switch their approach.

However, still this is going to be extremely meaningful for students.

“Back to school is traditionally a very busy time for Samaritan’s Feet,” said Denise Blomberg, Samaritan’s Feet regional director of operations. “That’s the time when families are trying to get all their children ready with school supplies, shoes, clothing, and have to make decisions on where they’re going to find the money to make that happen.”

Officials with Samaritan’s Feet and Trust, the organizations sponsoring this drive effort, say that, in Madison County, roughly 1,500 kids a year will need new shoes.

Blomberg says that it’s not always a lack of shoes that’s the problem, but students can have the wrong size or worn down shoes. That can affect them mentally and physically.

“Studies have shown that when kids feel good about themselves, that they perform better, and what better place to start that foundation than with a pair of shoes,” Blomberg said. “What we find is it’s not about the shoes at all. It’s about that moment that we’re able to inspire a child.”

Thursday, officials are bagging up 250 pairs of shoes that will be given out to students throughout the school year in Berea and Madison County.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT’s Brandon Robinson shares health update
‘It’s time to do it again’ : WYMT’s Brandon Robinson battles new health scare
Hazard ARH
Appalachian Regional Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Police release graphic details of murder of Richmond couple
Governor Beshear announces highest single-day COVID-19 case count since February
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Credit: Whitesburg Police
Police catch man who stole Jenkins police cruiser
The UK Solar Car team is continuing their competition this week while participating in the...
UK Solar Car Team traveling over 900 miles in national competition
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces more than 2,200 cases of COVID-19
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
Colleagues, friends say fallen Jefferson County deputy was a selfless, community servant
Wallins Man arrested for U-Haul catalytic converter theft