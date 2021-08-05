Heat builds as we head toward the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we have had a nice stretch of days temperature-wise this week, that is wrapping up and quickly. August heat returns by the weekend.

Tonight and Tomorrow

The rest of the day looks pretty nice. It will be a little warmer than the last couple of days and it will feel like it as dew points start to climb again. A stray rain chance can’t be ruled out, but I think the majority of us stay dry. We will eventually drop into the low to mid-60s overnight.

Clouds increase on Friday ahead of the weekend system we’ve been watching. The cloud cover will keep temperatures lower, but they should still make it into the mid-80s for most. Rain chances stay low during the day, but will increase overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Weekend Forecast

I think our best chances for rain are probably early on Saturday and the clouds will gradually start to decrease as we head deeper into the afternoon and evening hours. Those rain chances will keep temperatures lower, but it will still be more humid. We should top out in the mid-80s before falling into the upper 60s overnight.

Sunday looks better condition-wise, but much hotter. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with a stray chance for a passing shower or storm possible. We’ll push the 90-degree mark for highs.

Extended Forecast

It looks to be the same old summer song and dance into early next week with stray to scattered rain chances, especially in the heat of the day with a mix of sun and clouds. HIghs will top out near or just above 90 all the way through mid-week.

