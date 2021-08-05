All KCTCS colleges will require all students, staff to wear masks or face coverings

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - All Kentucky Community and Technical Colleges, including the five in our region, will now require all students, staff and faculty to wear masks or face coverings for the Fall 2021 semester.

The decision was announced on Thursday and will take effect on August 6, a news release said.

“This was not a decision that was made lightly,” HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon explained of the mandate. “The KCTCS (Kentucky Community and Technical College System) presidents all met and unanimously agreed to a mask mandate for all KCTCS facilities.”

Anyone who is on the Hazard Campus, Technical Campus, Lees College Campus, Leslie County Center or the Knott County Branch will be required to wear a face-covering beginning on Friday. This also includes outside events that are held on those campuses.

“Individuals using our spaces will be given a copy of our protocols and will need to agree to them prior to use of our spaces,” Dr. Lindon explained.

“We want to make sure our campuses and facilities are safe, healthy places for our students, faculty and staff, and community members,” she added. “This isn’t a step back—it’s a step forward in the continued fight against COVID-19.”

New signage will be added around campuses to remind visitors, staff and students about the new requirements and other safety protocols.

The other schools affected in our region are Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, Somerset Community College, Big Sandy Community and Technical College and Ashland Community College.

