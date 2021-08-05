Governor Beshear announces more than 2,200 cases of COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear announced 2,217 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 492,556.

478 of Thursday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 939 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 282 in the ICU. 108 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 10.27%, making it the 41st consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.

Gov. Beshear also announced four deaths Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,366.

As of Thursday, 87 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including 23 in the mountains. Clay County is still leading the state with an incidence rate of 82.6 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.