DQ Pigskin Previews: Pike Central Hawks

(WYMT) - The Pike Central Hawks look to make a deeper postseason run in 2021, after bowing out early last season.

“Our quarterback’s young, our running back’s young. We got players coming back. We just have to put in the work and put in the effort,” said senior safety, Noah Iricks.

The Hawks also have a new man in charge, Ronn Varney. Varney was previously Pike Central’s offensive coordinator until he was promoted to head coach. In his first season in the driver’s seat he wants to build on the positive aspects from last year.

“Offensively, we return nine starters, and so we’re looking to do big things offensively. Last year, we had a strong rushing attack, but we’re looking to open it up more our passing game and develop it a little more,” added Varney.

The Hawks return one of the best running backs in the state, Matt Anderson. Last season Anderson finished with 1,395 yards for 21 touchdowns. Nine of his 21 touchdowns came in the Hawks’ win over Magoffin County, breaking a KHSAA state record.

“I just want to help the team, get the yards I need to get and get the yards each play. I try to do the best for my team, support them and try to be a leader this year,” said Anderson.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 21 @ Pendleton County Aug. 28 Shelby Valley @ Pikeville Sep. 3 Letcher Central Sep. 10 @ Clay County Sep. 17 Harlan County Sep 24. @ Floyd Central Oct. 8 Lawrence County Oct. 15 @ Magoffin County Oct. 22 Belfry Oct. 29 Paintsville

