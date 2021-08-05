Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Preview: Middlesboro Yellowjackets

(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Since Larry French took over the program in 2019, the Middlesboro Yellowjackets have been on a steady incline.

The Jackets only had one loss in 2020, battling COVID-19 for a 6-1 record.

“Our main goal is to win every game one at a time and if we can do that, then we will be successful but like I said, we just have to take it one game at a time and each opponent is a different opponent, each one has their own style of play and we may match up well with against some teams but other teams we may not but we just have to go in there and do our best every week and try to get better as the season goes along and get ready for the playoffs,” said Coach French.

Middlesboro kicks off their season on August 20 hosting Hazard.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20Hazard
Aug. 27Williamsburg
Sep. 3@ Garrard County
Sep. 10Lynn Camp
Sep. 17@ Harlan
Sep. 24Breathitt County
Oct. 1@ Leslie County
Oct. 8Morgan County
Oct. 22@ Knott Central
Oct. 29@ Pineville

