Community Trust Bancorp CEO set to retire

PIKEVILLE , Ky. (WYMT) - Jean R. Hale, Chairman, President, and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp is set to retire in February 2022.

Hale joined the Company in 1969 and progressed through the officer ranks. During her tenure, the Company experienced 41 years of consecutive increases in cash dividends.

She was named President and CEO of the Company in 1999 and became Chairman in 2005. Under her leadership, the Company’s total assets increased 152%.

The Board of Directors unanimously elected Mark A. Gooch to replace Hale.

“I am honored by the support Jean and the Board of Directors have placed in me to continue the Company’s long history of service to all our constituents, shareholders, customers, employees, and communities,” Gooch commented. “The outstanding leadership the Company has had for the past 118 years will remain a model for all of us to continue our long history of strong financial performance and service to our communities.”

Gooch has served as President and CEO of Community Trust Bank, the company’s primary subsidary, since 1999.

“We are fortunate as a company to have an outstanding management team and a strong succession management plan to facilitate a smooth leadership transition,” Hale said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.