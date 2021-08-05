Advertisement

Community Trust Bancorp CEO set to retire

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE , Ky. (WYMT) - Jean R. Hale, Chairman, President, and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp is set to retire in February 2022.

Hale joined the Company in 1969 and progressed through the officer ranks. During her tenure, the Company experienced 41 years of consecutive increases in cash dividends.

She was named President and CEO of the Company in 1999 and became Chairman in 2005. Under her leadership, the Company’s total assets increased 152%.

The Board of Directors unanimously elected Mark A. Gooch to replace Hale.

“I am honored by the support Jean and the Board of Directors have placed in me to continue the Company’s long history of service to all our constituents, shareholders, customers, employees, and communities,” Gooch commented. “The outstanding leadership the Company has had for the past 118 years will remain a model for all of us to continue our long history of strong financial performance and service to our communities.”

Gooch has served as President and CEO of Community Trust Bank, the company’s primary subsidary, since 1999.

“We are fortunate as a company to have an outstanding management team and a strong succession management plan to facilitate a smooth leadership transition,” Hale said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT’s Brandon Robinson shares health update
‘It’s time to do it again’ : WYMT’s Brandon Robinson battles new health scare
Hazard ARH
Appalachian Regional Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Police release graphic details of murder of Richmond couple
Governor Beshear announces highest single-day COVID-19 case count since February
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

For 72 hours, the state will hold its Sales Tax Free Weekend from 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 6 through...
Tax free weekend coming up in Virginia
Chancellor: UVA Wise to implement indoor mask policy starting August 6
The streets of downtown Pikeville will be the seen of the annual Cuffs and Hoses 5k in August.
Pikeville first responders on the run this weekend
The state of West Virginia will go to trial against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, Teva...
State of W.Va. going to trial against J&J, other drugmakers in April