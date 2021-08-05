Advertisement

Chancellor: UVA Wise to implement indoor mask policy starting August 6

(WYMT)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WISE, Va. (WJHL) – Another college in our area will require masks to be worn indoors starting Friday, August 6th.

In a post on the UVA Wise Department of Natural Sciences Facebook page, Chancellor Donna Henry stated that the school’s mask policy will apply to all students, faculty, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

Masks and other approved face coverings must be worn “in any indoor space,” the post states.

Henry wrote that the decision to put the policy in place was made due to CDC recommendations as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads.

“We will continue to assess the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, relying on the CDC and other reputable sources as we have throughout the pandemic, to evaluate the ongoing need for face coverings and other safety measures that can help us balance the risks to our community,” the post states.

Genna Kasun, UVA Wise Vice Chancellor of Marketing and Communications, told CBS affiliate WJHL in an email that the university chose to relay the policy internally rather than issuing a release.

Classes for the upcoming semester at UVA Wise begin on August 17th.

