Advertisement

California to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health workers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require all of its roughly 2.2 million health care and long-term care workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sept. 30.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month he would require health care workers to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

But the new order issued Thursday by the California Department of Public Health does not give health care workers a choice. It says all must be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

California is averaging 18.3 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people per day. The delta variant is causing most of the new infections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WYMT’s Brandon Robinson shares health update
‘It’s time to do it again’ : WYMT’s Brandon Robinson battles new health scare
Hazard ARH
Appalachian Regional Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Police release graphic details of murder of Richmond couple
Governor Beshear announces highest single-day COVID-19 case count since February
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Dozens of people came out to the 28th Annual Osborne Brothers Festival in Leslie County...
28th Annual Osborne Brothers Festival is underway in Leslie County
President Joe Biden walks with United Auto Works Local 600 president Bernie Ricky before he...
Automakers pledge to increase U.S. electric vehicle sales
Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that a law passed earlier this year by the General...
Gov. Northam: State law requires public school districts to require universal masking
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe