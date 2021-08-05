ARH to require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees, what happens if they do not get vaccinated?

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare made the decision to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all employees on Wednesday.

”A healthy situation for our patients and our healthcare, that is the best way to go,” said ARH and MCHC Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Fares Khater.

A statement sent to WYMT said communities have not reached a critical mass of vaccination to provide sufficient protection for the unvaccinated.

”We have seen entire departments, from our hospitals, going from no infection to the whole department being infected from one employee,” he said.

The increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant is another reason why the hospital decided to mandate vaccines. Doctors said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines offer protection against the Delta variant.

”We’re seeing about 68, 78 percent protection which is significant, said ARH Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Maria Braman. “You know, that’s what we look at with our flu vaccines.”

ARH employees have two options, get the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine or apply for a medical or religious exemption. Those exemptions will be reviewed by staff. Those employees will either have to take a COVID-19 test or wear an N-95 mask.

”There are a group of CMO’s around the state of Kentucky, that will be getting together and trying to collaboratively try to work out that process,” she said.

The question everyone is wondering about is, what happens to employees who refuse to get vaccinated or do not fill out a medical or religious exemption.

”For those people who choose not to get the vaccine, we’ll say we’ll understand their right to make that choice, however, they’ll no longer be able to work at ARH,” she added.

Employees have until Sept. 15th to receive their first dose of a vaccine.

