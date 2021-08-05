Advertisement

ACTC announces indoor masking requirement

The indoor masking mandate becomes effective on Friday, August 6.
The indoor masking mandate becomes effective on Friday, August 6.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - Dr. Paul Czarapata, KCTCS President, recently announced an indoor masking mandate, requiring masks indoors for everyone – students, faculty, staff and visitors – regardless of vaccination status.

This indoor masking mandate becomes effective on Friday, August 6 for all KCTCS colleges, including ACTC, and the System Office.

Currently, all in-person events scheduled on campus will still occur as planned.

