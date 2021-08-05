Advertisement

28th Annual Osborne Brothers Festival is underway in Leslie County

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the biggest music festivals in our region is back in person this year.

The 28th Annual Osborne Brothers Festival started Wednesday night in Leslie County.

It was held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

Now, people have the chance to get back out and see some of their favorite groups live.

Event Coordinator Dean Osborne says if you still can’t make it out, they have you covered with some virtual options.

“We’re so thankful and blessed to be back in person for the 28th annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival and the response has been overwhelming. We had an all gospel show last night and broke our attendance record for that and looking for a big crowd tonight,” Osborne said.

Osborne says everyone is encouraged, but not required, to wear masks.

We will have more on the festival tonight at 11.

