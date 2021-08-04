WellCare of Kentucky adding 18 new jobs at Hazard call center

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday Governor Beshear announced that WellCare of Kentucky, a Medicaid and Medicare services provider, would be adding 18 full-time jobs at its national call center in Hazard, nearly doubling employment at the facility.

Gov. Beshear thanked leaders of WellCare Kentucky for choosing the Hazard facility for expansion. “We are working to bring quality job opportunities to every corner of our state, and companies like WellCare are helping us meet that goal. This project also adds to recent growth of our healthcare-related businesses, an area that will continue to be of great importance as we build an economy for the future,” he said.

The Hazard facility was chosen over call centers from across the country including Nashville, San Antonio, and Tempe.

WellCare will add 16 customer service representatives, a team leader, and a supervisor, with all positions to be hired and trained by September, including the new positions. WellCare’s call center will infuse more than $1.6 million in annual wages into the community.

Company leaders lauded its current staff in Hazard as a significant reason for selecting the location for expansion, citing a high retention rate.

“All employees want an employer that truly values and pays well for their work,” said Joshua Sloop, president, and CEO of WellCare of Kentucky. “At WellCare we strive to serve our employees so together we can serve our members. We are excited to add outstanding team members in Hazard, while also assisting with the economic growth in this community.”

Perry County Judge/Executive Scott Alexander said the expansion emphasizes the strength of the local workforce.

“Perry County is proud of our workforce. Our people are our greatest and most valuable resource, and we have worked to tell the world about the first-rate workforce we have here in Eastern Kentucky,” Judge/Executive Alexander said. “We are happy WellCare has decided to expand their location in our community and hire our hardworking people.”

Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini said the project signifies continued growth for the community.

“Ensuring the availability of gainful employment is a top priority for the City of Hazard,” Mayor Mobelini said. “WellCare is just one example of a business locating in our community and experiencing success. We look forward to their continued success as well as the future successes of all future and existing businesses within our community.”

WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corp., a leading multinational health care enterprise.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.