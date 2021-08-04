Wednesday marked opening day for Letcher County Schools

Whitesburg, Ky. (WYMT) - Although it was a dark and gloomy day, the excitement and anticipation of students returning to Letcher County Central made the first day back in class a little brighter for faculty and staff.

Letcher County Central Principal, Scottie Billiter says he could hardly contain his excitement:

“Just seeing them walk through the door, my heart is racing, and I’m just so excited to see each one of them.”

Many are wondering what Letcher Co. Central is doing to keep students, faculty and staff safe. Principal Billiter said they are enforcing mask-wearing, social distancing, desk dividers, and even hand sanitizing stations for everyone to utilize.

Even though things look a little different this year, the morale is high and Billiter said the year is off to a great start.

