Advertisement

Virginia senators pushing to replenish Restaurant Revitalization Fund

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner sent a letter to Senate leaders Wednesday, August 4, urging them to provide legislation to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Some businesses in Charlottesville say they are in need of this cash.

“After 14 years of Maya and 23 years of running restaurants in Charlottesville, I really don’t know what next month is going to look like,” Maya co-owner Peter Castiglione said.

Castiglione’s business was one of the lucky ones to receive money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Thousands of businesses who applied for this money did not make the cut.

“I know a lot of people on the [Downtown Mall] got it,” Blue Ridge Country Store owner Dan Pribus said. “I didn’t get it. We just keep plugging along.”

Kaine and Warner’s letter to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) asked for additional funding to help struggling businesses.

The letter states: “We urge you to bring up legislation that provides the RRF with additional funding to meet the outstanding demand for the program. Virginia’s restaurants play a major role in the commonwealth’s economy, employing over 300,000 people prior to the pandemic. Ensuring that restaurants and similar small businesses in Virginia and across the country have the resources they need to stay solvent will facilitate a speedy economic recovery.”

If you would like to read the full letter from Kaine and Warner, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
Hazard ARH
Appalachian Regional Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff
‘There’s only one answer to this’: ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases
Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center/Manchester Police Facebook page
Broken headlight leads to two arrests in Clay County
Governor Beshear announces more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Latest News

Volunteers met Saturday to map and manicure the trail in Van Lear- one of many parts of a plan...
Develop trails, ‘develop the entire region’: Counties join forces to help clear the way for adventure tourism
cattle
Beef sales skyrocketing and Virginia farms have the advantage
Open sign
Virginia senators pushing to replenish Restaurant Revitalization Fund
Police lights by night
Sheriff’s Department asks for help identifying suspect in vehicle parts thefts
The COVID-19 outbreak is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.
Regional drivers license office temporarily closed