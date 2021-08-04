Advertisement

This little piggy’s on the market: Hammy plushies benefit Pikeville kids

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department is continuing its fundraiser efforts for the department’s Community Outreach Program by placing its increasingly popular mascot on the market.

Officer Hammy plushies were introduced earlier this year as a local spin on the KSP Trooper Teddy. The pigs, which double as a memorial to fallen PPD officer Scotty Hamilton, are used in situations involving kids, giving them a distraction or memento depending on the situation.

“Now, when those kids really need a little pick-me-up — something to make things better when they’re just having a bad time or going through a rough time — we give them one of these little guys and they get to meet us and talk to us,” said PPD Lt. Chad Branham. “And we can explain to them how this mascot came to be. Man, it really brightens their day and they love it.”

The pigs are now up for sale, as the department continues to raise money for the outreach fund, which goes toward the school supplies program and Christmas with a First Responder.

The plush pigs are available for $20 each at the Pikeville Police Department.

