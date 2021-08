LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In her second Olympic games, former Wildcat Sydney McLaughlin won the gold medal in the 400m hurdles. She set a new world record of 51.47 seconds.

#USA's Sydney McLaughlin smashes her own World Record as she wins gold in the women's 400m hurdles with a time of 51.46!@WorldAthletics #Athletics @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/5AKOFL0nFy — Olympics (@Olympics) August 4, 2021

McLaughlin set the world record for the event at the US Trials in June, with a time of 51.9 seconds.

This is her first Olympic medal.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.