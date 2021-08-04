Advertisement

State Police investigate shooting in Breathitt County

Police lights.(Gray News)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police say they were called to a shooting on Upper River Caney Road in the Lost Creek Community Sunday evening.

Troopers say they found Matthew White, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. White was transported to U.K. Medical Center for treatment.

James Henry White was identified as the shooter. He says Matthew and a number of other individuals tried to enter a home in the area when he told them to leave before retrieving a gun.

When he returned and they were still there he fired several shots, hitting Matthew once.

At this time, no charges have been filed. This incident will be presented to the Breathitt County Grand Jury and remains under investigation.

