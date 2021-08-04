Sheriff’s Department asks for help identifying suspect in vehicle parts thefts
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is looking for help identifying a suspect in a string of vehicle part thefts on Frasure Creek in the McDowell area.
The video shows a suspect who deputies believe is responsible for the thefts and they are asking for anyone with information to call them.
You can contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at 606-886-6171 or their anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020. You can also text tips and info to their “Text A Tip” at 606-477-8477.
