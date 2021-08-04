Scattered rain chances continue this evening, temperatures climb the next few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep the rain gear handy the rest of the day and tonight. Showers and storms are possible across parts of the region.

Tonight and Tomorrow

As we head deeper into the evening, our rain chances should start to diminish from west to east. We will drop into the low 60s overnight under partly cloudy skies. Some fog will likely greet most drivers and some school buses on Thursday morning.

While I think most folks will stay dry on Thursday, some pop-up showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Highs will get a little warmer, climbing into the mid-80s for highs before clouds start to increase Thursday night with lows dropping into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

In typical August fashion, daily rain chances stay on the table all the way into next week. I think we end the workweek with mainly cloudy skies, but fewer rain chances ahead of a system that will move in this weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

Saturday could be a bit soggy at times with the rain chances keeping our temperatures a little closer to the mid-80s instead of the upper 80s like we originally thought. That rain will move out Saturday night and the sunshine mixed with a few clouds will return on Sunday and that will warm us up to close to the 90-degree mark.

