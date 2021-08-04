Advertisement

Report shows Ky. overdose deaths increased by 49% last year

Overdose calls have become one of the most common calls paramedics receive.
Overdose calls have become one of the most common calls paramedics receive.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 911 call center inside the London State Police Post is receiving a lot of overdose calls, the most common type of call as of late, especially in the year 2020.

“They have chosen to put something in their body. Knowing it could be the one that kill them. They know it’s killed their best friend,” Trooper Scottie Pennington said.

Almost 2,000 people died of overdoses in 2020, according to the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy. That’s 49% more than in 2019.

“You know that’s 2,000 families. That number gets higher. People love those people. They have an addiction. They can’t overcome. The devil has a grip on them,” Trooper Pennington said.

State Office of Drug Control Policy officials say the pandemic was a major contributing factor including the interruption of routine for those in recovery, people being in isolation, economic issues, and anxiety increases.

“Absolutely we are hearing those stories over and over again. How the pandemic and the stressors increased the relapsed rate,” said Matt Brown with Addiction Recovery Care.

Brown says they have a solution, and they say it can work.

“So we have a residential program that allows for education, job training, life skills, college equivalent courses,” Brown said.

Brown says it’s getting better because people are realizing they need help and are seeking it out.

State officials say fentanyl was found in more than 70% of the people who died of overdoses.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
‘There’s only one answer to this’: ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases
Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center/Manchester Police Facebook page
Broken headlight leads to two arrests in Clay County
Governor Beshear announces more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday
Hazard ARH
Appalachian Regional Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff

Latest News

Wednesday marked opening day for Letcher County Schools
Wednesday marked opening day for Letcher County Schools
Brandon Robinson
WYMT’s Brandon Robinson shares health update
‘It’s time to do it again’ : WYMT’s Brandon Robinson battles new health scare
Several inmates at the Pulaski County Detention Center test positive for COVID-19 - 6:00 p.m.
Several inmates at the Pulaski County Detention Center test positive for COVID-19 - 6:00 p.m.
Brandon 6pm
WYMT's Brandon Robinson shares new health journey - 6 p.m.