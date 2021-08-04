Advertisement

Regional drivers license office temporarily closed

The COVID-19 outbreak is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.(Pixabay)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you tried to visit one regional driver’s license office in our area on Wednesday, you may have left disappointed.

Officials say the Morehead office is temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Customers who had appointments on Wednesday will be rescheduled or will be offered the same service at another location.

You can find the latest updates here or on the REAL ID KY social media pages.

Brandon Robinson