Governor Beshear announces highest single-day COVID-19 case count since February

(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky saw a number of cases not seen since February 3rd on Wednesday.

Governor Beshear announced 2,583 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 490,399.

512 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 889 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 275 in the ICU. 100 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 10.08%, making it the the 40th consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.

Gov. Beshear also announced 10 deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,362.

As of Wednesday, 87 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including 22 in the mountains. Clay County is still leading the state with an incidence rate of 108.4 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

