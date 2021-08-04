Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags at half-staff for Kentucky sailor

(Source: KFVS)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday.

Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class, 23-year-old Alphard S. Owsley was killed on Dec. 7, 1941. The Associated Press reports his ship, the USS Oklahoma, was attacked by Japanese aircraft.

Owsley was one of the 429 crewman who died on the ship. He will be buried on Aug. 5 in Paris, Kentucky.

In July, The Rolling Thunder escorted Owsley to his hometown of Paris, according to WKYT.

