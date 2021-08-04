Advertisement

First delta variant COVID case confirmed in Mingo County

The first case of the COVID-19 delta variant has been confirmed in Mingo County.
The first case of the COVID-19 delta variant has been confirmed in Mingo County.(WDAM)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The first case of the COVID-19 delta variant has been confirmed in Mingo County.

The Mingo County Health Department released that information Wednesday.

It reports that, as of Tuesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources had confirmed 118 cases of the delta variant throughout the state.

Having originated in India, the delta variant is more transmissible and dangerous than earlier COVID strains, according to the CDC.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
‘There’s only one answer to this’: ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases
Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center/Manchester Police Facebook page
Broken headlight leads to two arrests in Clay County
Governor Beshear announces more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday
Hazard ARH
Appalachian Regional Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff

Latest News

Wednesday marked opening day for Letcher County Schools
Wednesday marked opening day for Letcher County Schools
Brandon Robinson
WYMT’s Brandon Robinson shares health update
‘It’s time to do it again’ : WYMT’s Brandon Robinson battles new health scare
Several inmates at the Pulaski County Detention Center test positive for COVID-19 - 6:00 p.m.
Several inmates at the Pulaski County Detention Center test positive for COVID-19 - 6:00 p.m.
Brandon 6pm
WYMT's Brandon Robinson shares new health journey - 6 p.m.