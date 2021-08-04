Fentanyl powder exposure sends police officers to the hospital

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Exposure to fentanyl powder during a traffic stop sent some Ashland Police officers to the hospital on Tuesday.

The Ashland Police Department released that information Wednesday, saying the officers were treated at King’s Daughters Medical Center and released.

According to the release, the power was sent airborne as a suspect resisted officers. Paramedics from Boyd County EMS were called to the scene.

Suspects were arrested during the incident, but no names have been released.

The officers’ vehicles and uniforms have since been decontaminated, according to Ashland Police.

