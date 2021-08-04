Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Previews: Betsy Layne Bobcats

(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BETSY LAYNE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Betsy Layne Bobcats come into this season looking to bounce back from last year.

“We have a lot of confidence this year. Going through this year it’s a pretty good schedule, but we’re really confident going into this schedule, we think we could win a lot of games,” said senior center, Lucas Clark

The Bobcats finished the season 1-5, losing to Paintsville in the playoffs 55-8.

“We can’t think that we’re going to lose this game. Paintsville was a great team, an amazing team that won it all last year. We can’t go out there scared to death. They’re just as human as us, we just have to put in the work like they do,” said senior quarterback Chase Mims.

Betsy Layne enters this upcoming season with a new leader at the helm, Jared Jarrell. Jarrell said he wants his team to get stronger each and every day.

“We’ve got as much talent as anybody around, we got a great quarterback, great receivers, great running backs, but the biggest thing we’ve got to work on is our line. And I told them, you know, we got guys that are big, guys that are strong, but it actually has to show on the football field you have to be tough and you have to be intense, you can’t just be somebody’s friend or a pushover, you’ve got to actually be tough on the field,” added Head Coach, Jared Jarrell.

Date Opponent
Aug. 20Prestonsburg
Aug. 27Morgan County
Sep. 3@ East Ridge
Sep. 10Jenkins
Sep. 17Knott Central
Sep. 24@ Phelps
Oct. 8@ Raceland
Oct. 15@ Paintsville
Oct. 22Fairview
Oct. 29@ Floyd Central

