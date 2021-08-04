Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Preview: Jackson County Generals

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a limited season due to COVID-19, the Jackson County Generals are laying the groundwork for this year and years to come.

The Generals were only able to play five of eight scheduled games, finishing with a 1-4 record.

“Ever since dead period we’ve come back and we’ve been at it back to back to back each day trying to get a little better,” said senior left tackle Samuel Velasco.

Entering his second year as head coach, John Hallock understands the improvements necessary on and off the field.

“Quite frankly we have to be mentally tough. Football is a very difficult sport, you have to be mentally tough to play. Getting our mental toughness, plays and scheme, those things are important but technique, effort and attitude, things that we can control and we need to keep getting better and better. If we want to be a successful program we have a long way to go, though we’re nowhere near where we need to be we’re not where we were either. We just have to keep making progress and keep digging,” said Coach Hallock.

The Generals start their season hosting McCreary Central on August 20.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20McCreary Central
Aug. 27Knott Central
Sep. 3@ Morgan County
Sep. 10Shawnee
Sep. 17@ Lynn Camp
Sep. 24@ Berea
Oct. 1Pineville
Oct. 15@ Jenkins
Oct. 22@ Caverna
Oct. 29Trimble County

