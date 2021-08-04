Advertisement

Down phone, power lines causing communication issues for City of Martin dispatch

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin City Police Department officers posted on Facebook saying down power and phone lines are impacting Martin City Hall along with Martin Fire and Police dispatch.

“We have no approximate time that they will be restored,” the post said.

If you need to contact the Martin City Police Dept., you are asked to call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at 606-886-6711 or 606-886-8965.

Officials ask that you do not call 911 for non-emergencies.

If you do need police, fire or medical assistance right away, you are asked to call 911.

