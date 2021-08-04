Advertisement

Deputies search for stolen hunting dog

(Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -Pulaski County deputies are trying to find a stolen hunting dog.

The dog is described as a German Short-Haired Pointer, a pheasant hunting dog, worth about $1800.

The owner told deputies the dog was in a kennel and that there was no sign it escaped.

If you see the dog, you are asked to call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

