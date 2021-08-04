Coal Run provides backpacks for back-to-school

COAL RUN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Coal Run hosted its annual backpack giveaway Tuesday, sending kids from the Pike County area home with a little something extra to carry into the upcoming school year.

The event provided free backpacks and a packet of school supplies for every kid who dropped in and also offered up free pizza.

According to those involved, the event is about strapping on a little something extra to help families prepare.

“It’s really heartfelt to these kids,” said Asst. Chief of Police David Gooslin. “When they come in and they see all of the backpacks- the different colors- and they get to choose the one that they want? You can see the excitement all over their face.”

He said the outreach is especially important this year and the department is proud to serve a community with a heart for its people.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.