Boyd County deals with blight of dilapidated homes

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Beyond the overgrown weeks and a barely visible roof sits an abandoned home in Boyd County.

“It looks like a jungle. It’s looked like that for eight years or so,” said Lisha Branham, a Boyd County code enforcement officer. “If you look real close, you can see the front porch has fallen in on this.”

Neighbors’ concerns have mounted over the years surrounding dilapidated homes. Under new ordinances, code enforcement works to tackle the issue.

“We start with first of all finding them, and that starts with people calling us. Yes, we do drive-bys, but with 500 road miles, we might miss some,” Branham said. “We need help from our community to let us know.”

Neighbor Tom Cantrell offered praise to the county’s initiative for tearing the properties down.

“I think it’s great that they are getting the ball rolling,” Cantrell said.

Branham said under the ordinance violations will be posted and then property owners will be given 15 days to respond.

“We give them 15 days to respond, and if not we’ll go through when we try to find out and where and who it belongs to. The heirs come together, then we will take it to the board, and then the owners can request a hearing. The board then can permit us to start the demolition paperwork,” Branham said.

Branham encourages people to report complaints about homes by email at lbranham@boydcountyky.gov or rwilliamson@boydcountyky.gov

“Our community is no more frustrated than we are. Those who had violations were sent to court but never ordered to clean up. We had to issue the same violations over and over,” Branham said.

There are several new ordinances passed this year. To view the ordinance here, tap here.

