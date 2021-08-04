Advertisement

Boyd County deals with blight of dilapidated homes

Bulldozer
Bulldozer(WRDW)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Beyond the overgrown weeks and a barely visible roof sits an abandoned home in Boyd County.

“It looks like a jungle. It’s looked like that for eight years or so,” said Lisha Branham, a Boyd County code enforcement officer. “If you look real close, you can see the front porch has fallen in on this.”

Neighbors’ concerns have mounted over the years surrounding dilapidated homes. Under new ordinances, code enforcement works to tackle the issue.

“We start with first of all finding them, and that starts with people calling us. Yes, we do drive-bys, but with 500 road miles, we might miss some,” Branham said. “We need help from our community to let us know.”

Neighbor Tom Cantrell offered praise to the county’s initiative for tearing the properties down.

“I think it’s great that they are getting the ball rolling,” Cantrell said.

Branham said under the ordinance violations will be posted and then property owners will be given 15 days to respond.

“We give them 15 days to respond, and if not we’ll go through when we try to find out and where and who it belongs to. The heirs come together, then we will take it to the board, and then the owners can request a hearing. The board then can permit us to start the demolition paperwork,” Branham said.

Branham encourages people to report complaints about homes by email at lbranham@boydcountyky.gov or rwilliamson@boydcountyky.gov

“Our community is no more frustrated than we are. Those who had violations were sent to court but never ordered to clean up. We had to issue the same violations over and over,” Branham said.

There are several new ordinances passed this year. To view the ordinance here, tap here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
‘There’s only one answer to this’: ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes
Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center/Manchester Police Facebook page
Broken headlight leads to two arrests in Clay County

Latest News

More than 1800 COVID-19 cases Tuesday - August 3, 2021
More than 1800 COVID-19 cases Tuesday - August 3, 2021
(Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office)
Deputies search for stolen hunting dog
‘He knew he was going to die, it was just when’: Nurses concerned over unvaccinated COVID patients
Police lights.
State Police investigate shooting in Breathitt County