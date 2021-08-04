Below-average temperatures continue with afternoon showers possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another pleasant day is in store across the mountains. Those below-average temperatures will stick around, but some scattered showers will be possible by the afternoon.

Today through Thursday

A mix of sunshine and clouds on Wednesday could lead to some scattered showers and storms by the afternoon. However, the big story will continue to be those comfortable temperatures. Highs today top out in the upper-70s to lower-80s.

By tonight, we stay under partly cloudy skies with a small chance of a stray shower early in the evening. Low temperatures dip down into the lower-60s.

Into Thursday, partly cloudy skies continue. A stray shower or storm is possible during the afternoon and evening with high temperatures warming back up into the mid-80s.

The Weekend

The heat is back by this weekend.

On Saturday, we stay mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. High temperatures soar into the upper-80s.

A mix of sun and clouds on Sunday could give way to a stray shower during the peak heating of the afternoon. Another hot day is on tap with high temperatures reaching the upper-80s.

Extended Forecast

Temperatures could get even warmer by next week.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday look to top out in the lower-90s.

Scattered showers will be possible on both days as we stay under partly cloudy skies.

