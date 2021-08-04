Advertisement

Beef sales skyrocketing and Virginia farms have the advantage

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beef sales have skyrocketed throughout the coronavirus pandemic. While grocery stores may be struggling to keep the shelves stocked, some Virginia farms are thriving.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in sales within the past year because of the pandemic and people staying home and wanting to cook and wanting local meat,” Margaret Myers with Little Brook Farm said.

Little Brook Farm says its sales have doubled.

“People are coming to the market and wanting local food and getting a little bit of socialization at the market,” Myers said.

Myers says she has been able to meet the demand, but grocery stores like Reid Super Save Market, who deal with big suppliers, haven’t had the same ease.

“Beef sometimes it’s hard to get, but luckily we’ve been able to get it but the prices are certainly going up,” Reid Super Save Market Meat Manager Jean Norford said.

Prices and stock have been an issue the last year for grocery stores that buy from big providers.

“We’ve tried to accommodate if possible, you know, sometimes we just have to keep reordering,” Norford said.

Other stores, like JM Stock Provisions, get their meat right from the farms.

“We’ve been clean regarding inventory throughout the pandemic, for the most part, just due to the fact that we only buy whole animals from local farms,” JM Stock Provisions General Manager Alex Import said. “That’s been great for us and the farmer, as well.”

Import says they haven’t had to raise prices.

“We’re not really affected too much by centralized animal feeding operations,” he said. “We’re outside of that closed loop.”

Little Brook Farm says price aren’t an issue for it either.

“I haven’t really had to raise my prices because nothing’s changed for me. I’m doing the same thing, taking it to the butcher like I always do and producing like I always do,” Myers said.

Little Brook Farm says one difficulty is that small-scale USDA inspected butchers are overwhelmed, making it hard to get a slaughter date.

