Advertisement

Baptist Health employees protest COVID vaccine mandate

Employees of Baptist Health Hardin protested outside of the hospital on August 4, 2021 over a...
Employees of Baptist Health Hardin protested outside of the hospital on August 4, 2021 over a decision announced by the healthcare company requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.(Source: Marty Pearl, WAVE 3 News)
By Connie Leonard
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - With cases of the delta variant on the rise, more employers in the Commonwealth are now demanding employees get the coronavirus vaccine. That includes Baptist Health. The new mandates are not coming without a fight.

Early in 2021 - from restaurants to small businesses - many employers in Kentucky started requiring staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Legal experts say they have the right to, but some of the major health care providers didn’t ask their employees to get vaccinated until now.

Two of the area’s largest hospital systems - Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health - say the delta variant is causing a spike in cases and is one reason for the vaccine requirement. Some employees told WAVE 3 News they think it makes sense, but some health care workers in Elizabethtown who don’t agree protested across the street from their employer - Baptist Health Hardin.

“I actually have religious views about the vaccine, said Brittany Smith, a Baptist Health Hardin employee, “however there are several people who will not be eligible for the exemption that will be forced or fired.”

“I feel like the hospital overstepped in deciding for me this medical choice,” said Ashleigh Marcum, another employee. “I feel like the choice of any medical intervention should be left to the individual on a case by case basis.”

Baptist Health said approximately 70 percent of their nearly 23,000 employees have received the vaccine as they want to ensure the health and safety of staff, providers and patients. While Baptist Health hasn’t announced the date yet for the vaccine requirement to be fulfilled, Norton Healthcare says all it’s employees will need to get the shot by Wednesday, September 15.

Baptist Health Hardin says nearly all of the COVID deaths in 2021 have been people who were unvaccinated.

A statement says, “While we respect the staff’s rights to express their opinions peacefully, we ultimately have the responsibility to protect the community members we are here to serve. Vaccinations reduce overall hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and death.”

UofL Health was the first WAVE Country healthcare company to announce a mandatory COVID vaccine policy. That announcement was made back in May. The deadline for UofL Health employees to get fully vaccinated is September 1.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
‘There’s only one answer to this’: ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases
Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center/Manchester Police Facebook page
Broken headlight leads to two arrests in Clay County
Governor Beshear announces more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday
Hazard ARH
Appalachian Regional Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff

Latest News

The hope is final approval of the vaccine will motivate more people to get it, prompt more...
Full FDA approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could help kids
Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 misinformation spreads like a plague
In a sign of progress, Louisiana is one of eight states with high COVID-19 case counts where...
COVID-19 vaccine requirements 'growing trend' across US
The immunocompromised boy's mother hopes his story will encourage others to do their part to...
Mom urges vaccines, masks after 7-year-old son hospitalized with COVID-19
Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
COVID-19 vaccination required for Seattle's bars, restaurants