Back to school bash: Perry County kids get ready for the new year

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Challenger Center hosted a back to school bash at Perry County Park on Wednesday.

The event was an opportunity for area vendors to come out and support local children by giving away school supplies, toys and tech products.

Challenger Center Steam Team Manager, Raegan Francis, found the time spent putting the event together personal.

“It means so much for me to be from Hazard, it’s such a small town, to get the opportunity to go out of my way, get with these community partners and give back to a community that gave back to me so many years ago,” she said.

Students were also able to meet with some area teachers, register for school if they’re new to the area and get some important paperwork filed.

Members of the Berea College Perry Promise Neighborhood also brought some interactive games. They hoped to inspire kids to get interested in science. Academic Resource Coordinator, Donna Hudson, loves days like these.

“[We] watch them make slime, and get all that goo on their fingers and the smiles, and the stuff with the kids. It’s just a blessing each and every day.”

However, events like these are more than just fun and games; they serve a critical purpose.

According to KY Youth.org over 1 in 5 Kentucky children lived in poverty in 2019. For some kids...this back-to-school bash will get them supplies they may otherwise have trouble accessing.

Additionally, Francis adds it may also expose them to new academic areas; “Just a ton of things that just include all of these kids into stem, which is something we’re extremely passionate about. and it’s something around here, you don’t see kids having a lot.”

